Left Menu
Development News Edition

Specify place where you'd want to shoot me, I'm ready to come: Owaisi challenges Anurag Thakur

Slamming Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his controversial 'shoot the traitors' slogan at a public rally in Delhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged the BJP MP asking him to specify the place where he would want to shoot him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:03 IST
Specify place where you'd want to shoot me, I'm ready to come: Owaisi challenges Anurag Thakur
Asaduddin Owaisi. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his controversial 'shoot the traitors' slogan at a public rally in Delhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged the BJP MP asking him to specify the place where he would want to shoot him. "I challenge you Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come there. Your statements will not create fear in my heart because our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers on the roads. They have decided to save the country," Owaisi said.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko' several times while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Rithala area on January 27. The ECI has issued a show-cause notice to the Union Minister for the speech. Thakur has been given time till 12 noon on January 30 to reply to the notice.

Thakur's 'inflammatory' slogan has invited strong reactions from the Opposition. Voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'F9 The Fast Saga' teaser released

The Fast Furious franchise just dropped a teaser for its upcoming ninth instalment F9 The Fast Saga. The short clip gives a brief glimpse of the full trailer thatll be released this Friday.What can be figured out from the teaser is that Vi...

India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

India is among the top 30 countries at high-risk from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travelers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. Researchers ...

Forevermark and Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation Launch the Second Exclusive Forevermark Boutique in Kolkata

Talented film star Mouni Roy graced the occasion Kolkata, West Bengal, India Business Wire India Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, starts the new year with the launch of an exclusive boutique with Indian Gem and Jewe...

Man who robbed Army veteran's SUV held after encounter in Gr Noida

A man accused of robbing an Army veterans SUV was injured and held in a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida early on Wednesday, officials said. The accused was intercepted during a security check at ATS roundabout, under Beta 2 police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020