Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha block railway track during anti CAA, NRC protest in Mumbai
Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha on Wednesday blocked a railway track in Kanjurmarg station during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The organisation has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
