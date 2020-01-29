Malaysia in talks to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan - PM Mahathir
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday Kuala Lumpur was in talks with China to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
A total of 78 Malaysians are currently in Wuhan, he said.
