Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over inflation, GDP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targetted the Centre over increasing inflation and fall in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, while stating that the Prime Minister and his 'dream team of economic advisor' have 'turned the economy around'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targetted the Centre over increasing inflation and fall in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, while stating that the Prime Minister and his 'dream team of economic advisor' have 'turned the economy around'. "Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5 per cent Inflation: 3.5 per cent. Now: GDP: 3.5 per cent Inflation: 7.5 per cent," Gandhi said in a tweet.

As Central government is all set to unveil Budget 2020 on February 1, the Congress MP while taking a dig at Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the duo has "no idea what to do next". "The Prime Minister and Finance Minister have absolutely no idea what to do next. Budget 2020," he said.

At a rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Modi has "no knowledge" of economy, adding that using old parametres, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing only at 2.5 per cent. He accused Modi of "destroying the image of India" abroad.The Congress leader had also corned the Prime Minister over unemployment issue and said the "biggest issue is unemployment but Modi doesn't even speak a word on it". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

