Iran's Khamenei says Trump's Middle East peace plan is doomed to fail
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict was doomed to fail and all Muslim nations should oppose it. "The devilish and vicious policy of America towards Palestine called the 'deal of the century' will never materialize...all Muslim nations will confront them and will not let it materialize," Khamenei said a tweet written in Farsi.
Trump on Tuesday announced a U.S. peace plan which would set up a Palestinian state with strict conditions but allow Israel to take over long-contested Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian leaders have rejected it as biased towards Israel. Opposition to Israel is a cornerstone of Iranian policy, which backs Palestinian Islamist militant groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Israel
- Iran
- Farsi
- Parisa Hafezi
- Angus MacSwan
- West Bank
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Syrian army says Israeli jets attack air base in Homs
UPDATE 6-Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal
Ottawa dismisses as 'nonsense' Iran's claim few crash victims were Canadian
WRAPUP 9-Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests
Puducherry BJP MLAs meet Kiran Bedi, demand CM Narayansamy's resignation