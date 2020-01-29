Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC did its duty by punishing Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma: Cong' Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that the Election Commission (EC) performed its duty by "punishing" Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for their statements.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:21 IST
EC did its duty by punishing Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma: Cong' Prithviraj Chavan
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that the Election Commission (EC) performed its duty by "punishing" Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for their statements. "The Congress delegation filed a complaint in EC against Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their statements. EC removed Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the star campaigners' list. EC performed its duty by punishing those who violate the Model Code of Conduct," Chavan told reporters here.

Earlier today, the top electoral body ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from the list of BJP's star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly polls with immediate effect. The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the EC on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

The EC issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30. Meanwhile, Verma had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

Elections in Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the groups first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.Few details w...

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...

U.S. Commerce Department opens anti-dumping probe into millwork from Brazil, China

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about 500 million annually. In a statement, the Commerce Department said it e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020