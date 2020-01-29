EC did its duty by punishing Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma: Cong' Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that the Election Commission (EC) performed its duty by "punishing" Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for their statements. "The Congress delegation filed a complaint in EC against Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their statements. EC removed Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the star campaigners' list. EC performed its duty by punishing those who violate the Model Code of Conduct," Chavan told reporters here.

Earlier today, the top electoral body ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from the list of BJP's star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly polls with immediate effect. The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the EC on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

The EC issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30. Meanwhile, Verma had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

Elections in Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.