CPM seeks FIR against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma for 'inciting communal enmity'

CPM leaders have lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and the Government of India for 'inciting communal enmity,' 'extending threats' and making statements that are prejudicial to national integration.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:28 IST
CPM Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat. Image Credit: ANI

The complainants are CPM's Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat and party's Delhi State Committee secretary KM Tewari. They have also have demanded to register an FIR against the BJP leaders.

"You are no doubt aware that the Election Commission has taken note of the prima facie evidence against two BJP leaders, namely, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, for highly objectionable speeches and has removed them from the list of star campaigners," they have written to Patnaik. "However, it is regrettable that the Delhi Police, which has taken suo moto notice of other statements made by other persons to file sedition cases, has not taken any notice of the blatantly communal and hate speeches made by these two leaders and has not filed any cases against them," they have further said.

The two leaders have alleged that their statements (BJP leaders) over the past few days are inflammatory and illegal, constituting offences under Sections 153A/153B/504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as other applicable provisions such as under Section 295A/298/506 of IPC. "We, Brinda Karat and KM Tewari, are therefore making this complaint and demand that an FIR is filed immediately against the two individuals named. Parvesh Verma gave a speech on Monday in which he openly threatened the protestors at Shaheen Bagh and claimed that if the BJP is elected in Delhi, Shaheen Bagh would be cleared within one hour. This is clearly a threat, and Verma can only be referring to the use of force against what has been a peaceful gathering at Shaheen Bagh," the two leaders said.

"Verma seeks to characterise the protestors at Shaheen Bagh as potential dangerous invaders into the homes of peaceful Hindus. It is inciting religious hatred by calling them rapists and criminals. It is also designed to cause fear among the majority population, particularly women and create communal division," said Karat and Tewari. Verma is also reported as having stated that "If my government is formed in Delhi, then give me only one month's time after February 11. Will not leave any mosques built in my Lok Sabha constituency on government land will remove them all." This statement is also self-evidently inflammatory, communal, and threatening towards the Muslim community, they added.

Such statements cannot be ignored as, apart from being against the fibre of the Indian Constitution and society, they constitute serious cognisable offences under the IPC. The provocative comments made by Verma are made with the intention to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims in India. This act of Verma constitutes an offence under relevant Sections of IPC, reads the duo's statement.

On January 27, 2010, Anurag Thakur while campaigning for a BJP candidate, Manish Choudhury in Rithala, was seen addressing a rally, where he was heard saying: 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maro Salon Ko," they said. "In the video which is uploaded on various news websites, Thakur is seen inciting the supporters of the BJP and members of the general public present at the said rally to attack those protesting against the CAA and NRC by referring to protestors as gaddar or traitors," they added.

"We request you to immediately register an FIR on this complaint, which discloses the commission of serious cognisable offences that threaten our national integration," they added. (ANI)

