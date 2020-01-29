Left Menu
No one can touch you, let alone taking away your citizenship, Rajnath Singh assures Muslims

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured the Muslim community that "no one can touch" them and let alone taking away their citizenship.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 29-01-2020 22:57 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 22:57 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a gathering in Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured the Muslim community that "no one can touch" them and let alone taking away their citizenship. "I want to tell my Muslim brothers -- it is up to you to decide whether to vote for us or not, but please do not doubt our intentions. No one can touch you. Let alone taking away your citizenship," he said while addressing a gathering here.

His statement comes in the wake of controversy over the recent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC. He also stated that those found guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots will be punished.

"We formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) again to probe the 1984 Sikh riots case. Those who are found guilty in the case would be punished," said the Defence Minister, while addressing a rally here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

