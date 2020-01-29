Left Menu
Ready for discussion on any issue during Par budget session:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:09 IST
Ready for discussion on any issue during Par budget session:

Amid expectations that the ongoing anti-CAA protests would figure prominently during the coming budget session of Parliament, the Centre on Wednesday said it was ready for debate on any issue and appealed to the opposition to allow smooth functioning. The government would make the same appeal in the all- party meeting to be held on Thursday and to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Among others, the ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are expected to be raised during the budget session, commencing on January 31. "The government is ready for any discussion on the floor of house. Tomorrow also, in all-party meeting, we appeal to the opposition and to run the Parliament smoothly, anything we can discuss, debate and disperse. This is the approach of the government," he said.

"We are ready to allow them to raise any issues but it should run smoothly, that is the expectation of the government, that is the request of the government...," Joshi said. In addition to the budget, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, mine and coal (amendment) bill are among the important bills coming up during the parliament session, he added.

Asked if the middle-class can expect some good news in the budget, he replied: "As you said, budget is a secret document and it is a secret document. Whatever is to be said, it will be announced in the Parliament, it will be a good budget that I can say." PTI SJR SS SS.

