Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah accuses Kejriwal of delay in prosecution sanction in JNU case

The crowd shouted "Shaheen Bagh" repeatedly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked those gathered at BK Dutt colony whom they thought were the voters of Aam Aadmi Party.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:57 IST
Shah accuses Kejriwal of delay in prosecution sanction in JNU case
Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The crowd shouted "Shaheen Bagh" repeatedly as Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked those gathered at BK Dutt colony whom they thought were the voters of Aam Aadmi Party. Shah made several attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of standing with "anti- India forces".

"You must have seen Sharjeel Imam's video. Should we tolerate such statements? Kejriwal asked us to arrest him but will he give permission of prosecution? He did not give the permission to prosecute those who chanted slogans of dividing India (Bharat tere tukde honge). I want to ask who is Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid to you (Kejriwal)," Shah asked while making an appeal to elect a nationalist government. "Kaun hai inke vote bank (who is their vote bank)," asked Shah as the gathering replied Shaheen Bagh.

Shah said that people know who instigated riots in Delhi and this is the reason why deputy CM Manish Sisodia accepted that he was with people of Shaheen Bagh. "How can you secure Delhi then," Shah asked.

Shah mentioned sloganeering in Jawaharlal Nehru University that was against the country's integrity and accused AAP and Congress of supporting those who raised such slogans. "Modiji's government had put them behind bars but the next day Kejriwal wore muffler and reached there lamenting the loss of freedom of expression. It was followed by Rahul Gandhi. If you speak about breaking the nation we will put you behind bars," he said.

Standing in front of Sanatan Dharm temple, Shah, gauging the mood of the gathering that broke in sporadic chants of Jai Shri Ram, promised a sky-high temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya. Shah was campaigning in New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav against AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah recalled how he addressed a gathering at the same spot but people chose Kejriwal. "We need 35 seats to get majority but it is this New Delhi assembly that will ensure our government formation," Shah said.

Shah accused the Congress-led UPA government of not responding adequately to terror attacks by Pakistan-sponsored outfits. "We had Sonia and Manmohan's government. Alia, malia, jamalia used to cross the border. These terrorists beheaded our soldiers but mauni baba Manmohan said nothing. It is not their government now. It is Modi's 56-inch chest government. Our government did airstrike and surgical strike," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trumps impeachment trial, only ...

With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which ...

UPDATE 7-As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S...

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020