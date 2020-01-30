Left Menu
Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my life: Amit Shah

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 00:09 IST
Taking the fight to Arvind Kejriwal's hometurf, BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Delhi chief minister is the "biggest liar" he has seen in his entire life. Addressing his first public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Shah asked the Delhi CM if he would give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial "cut off-Assam-from-India" remark.

Shah said Kejriwal had lied that he won't take a government bungalow or a car. "Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years," the BJP leader said. The Union home minister also questioned the achievements of the Kejriwal government in the education sector, saying when BJP lawmakers exposed the AAP dispensation's false claims, Kejriwal replied "We (BJP) are insulting Delhi".

"Kejriwalji, have you been feeling like Indira Gandhi" Shah asked. "Indira used to say Indira is India and India is Indira. Kejriwal also thinks Kejriwal is Delhi and Delhi is Kejriwal," he added.

Shah attacked Kejriwal "for not granting prosecution sanction" against those who raised "tukde-tukde" slogans in JNU in February 2016. "Now, Sharjeel Imam has threatened to cut off Assam from India. We have sent him to jail. I want to ask Kejriwalji whether he will grant sanction to prosecute him or not," he said.

Shah said the government will change automatically if the people of the New Delhi constituency "overturn" things there. "Thirty-five seats are needed to change the government in Delhi. If you overturn the things here (New Delhi), it will change automatically. So, you alone can do the work of the people of 35 constituencies," he said.

"Press the button so hard that protesters in Shaheen Bagh feel the current," Shah added. The Union minister exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly elections will an absolute majority. "I declare from this stage that BJP will win an absolute majority and form the government in Delhi," he said.

Shah also claimed that Kejriwal got the former chief secretary of Delhi, Anshu Prakash, assaulted after inviting him home. "Is this how an elected government should work? The officer did not want to work (in Delhi) ... we had to 'withdraw' him," he said. He also accused Kejriwal of deceiving social activist Anna Hazare by bringing in a "fraud" Janlokpal Bill.

