Amit Shah to hold 3 rallies in Delhi today; Kejriwal to hold roadshows

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in the national capital on Thursday to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in the national capital on Thursday to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar today.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

