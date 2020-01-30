Left Menu
Has huge respect for Indira, says Maha Minister after accusing her of strangulating democracy

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has issued a clarification for his comment where he had said that "Indira Gandhi strangulated democracy" at a rally in Beed district.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:13 IST
Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. Image Credit: ANI

"I have huge respect for Indira Gandhi's deeds. There may be some difference of opinion about the Emergency period but there is one truth I do not want to hide, that she cannot be compared to Modi-Shah. These two cannot reach even close to her," Awhad's tweet, roughly translated in English from Marathi, reads. Meanwhile, PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan thanked Awhad for his clarification and added that the national party will not tolerate any attack on its current or former leaders.

"Indira Gandhiji sacrificed her life for the unity of this country. She is known for her solidity and her deeds. It is good that Awhad has timely revealed this. Still, I will say one thing for sure, if anyone defames our leader, we will give a befitting reply," Chavan's tweet reads. Awhad, earlier, had said that history will repeat itself just like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's attempt to strangulate democracy in the past was defeated by students. Similarly, students will do so in the present day too.

"Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy. Nobody was ready to speak against her. Then, students from Ahmedabad and Patna protested and the JP movement started leading to her defeat. This history will be repeated in Maharashtra and the country," Awhad had said at a public meeting in Beed on Wednesday. The NCP minister had said this in an apparent reference to the amended Citizenship Act brought by the Centre, which is being opposed by various state governments and protests, by citizens, are also being held across the country against it.

Both the NCP and the Congress are a part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

