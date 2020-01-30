PM says govt ready to listen to oppn, open to discussion on all issues: Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready to listen to the opposition and is open to discussion on all issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after an all-party meeting on Thursday. At the briefing after the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition has demanded that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah be released immediately so that he can attend the Parliament session.

"In the all-party meeting, the prime minister said that the government is ready to listen to opposition's views and is open to discussion on all issues," Joshi said. He said that Modi was for discussion on economic issues and how India can take advantage keeping the global economic situation in mind.

Azad also said the government's stand on the anti-CAA protests shows its arrogance and alleged that it has made no effort to reach out to protestors. "The opposition should introspect as the amended citizenship act has been passed democratically in Parliament," Joshi said on opposition's criticism of the government not listening to it on the issue.

