BJP legislator Manohar Untwal passes away

BJP legislator from Madhya Pradesh's Agar constituency, Manohar Untwal, passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 53.

BJP legislator Manohar Untwal passes away
BJP MLA from Agar constituency, Manohar Untwal. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP legislator from Madhya Pradesh's Agar constituency, Manohar Untwal, passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 53. The MLA was receiving treatment at a hospital in Delhi and breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday.

He was admitted at a facility in Indore a few days ago due to brain haemorrhage and was later shifted to the national capital. Expressing grief over Untwal's demise, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted, "The news of the demise of state legislator Manohar Untwal was received. He had been running ill for some time. My condolences to the family. May God grant them the power to bear this sorrow for their relatives and places behind them."

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the demise of the BJP MLA. "Manohar was my personal friend, brother and a close associate. I have lost a beloved worker and a friend. May God give his family the power to endure this unbearable pain," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

