PM Modi extends greetings on occasion of Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, " I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the Festival of Joy & Renewal."

"I also pray that the Divine Mother of Knowledge, Maa Saraswati, illuminate all of us with intellect and knowledge", he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.