Youth should be at forefront of fight against social evils: VP Naidu

Interacting at Upa-Rashtrapati Bhawan with the members of NSS who have participated in the Republic Day Parade Camp in New Delhi, he said that some forces were trying to create tension and violence.

The Vice President said that the traditional Indian food was time-tested, healthy and suitable for each region and season. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today appealed to the youth to stay away from those encouraging violence and said that those instigating violence were working against the interests of the nation.

Cautioning the youth to be careful against such forces, he said: "If you destroy public property, you are destroying your future."

Observing that violence has no place in Democracy, he said that dissent was acceptable but not disintegration. He underlined that in a democracy, it was important to discuss and debate but not disrupt. "Ballot is more powerful than a bullet," he added.

Asking the youth to develop a positive outlook and engage in constructive nation-building activities, he said that the youth should be at the forefront of the fight against social evils like corruption, gender, and caste discrimination.

"Youngsters like you must strive to build a New India which will be free of poverty, discrimination, inequalities, and hunger," he said.

Expressing concern over the rising incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet, among others, Shri Naidu asked youngsters to participate regularly in physical activities and avoid junk food.

The Vice President said that the traditional Indian food was time-tested, healthy and suitable for each region and season.

He said that the Fitness India call given by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was to ensure that the youth of the country were healthy and fit. "Similarly, the practice of Yoga would ensure unity of mind and body," he added.

Referring to Prime Minister's call to visit 15 important tourist destinations before 2022, the Vice President asked all educational institutions to organize Bharat Darshan for students on a regular basis. He said that such visits would enhance the understanding of India's unique cultural mosaic.

Shri Naidu also advised educational institutions to encourage students to take up voluntary services like NSS, NCC, Scouts and Guides and others mandatorily from schooldays.

He said that such training would help students to develop the feeling of oneness, empathy, and compassion and become sensitive to the needs of the less fortunate.

He suggested that National Service Scheme should be re-christened as "National Selfless Service."

The Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Secretary to Vice President of India, Shri I.V. Subbarao and more than 200 NSS volunteers were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

