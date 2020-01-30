Left Menu
ECI bans Anurag Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma for 96 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a 72 hours ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a 96 hours ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with immediate effect on Thursday.

ECI bans Anurag Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma for 96 hours
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a 72 hours ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a 96 hours ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with immediate effect on Thursday. The duo continues to be out of the star campaigners list of BJP for the Delhi Assembly polls. The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from the list of star campaigners for BJP.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27. The Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30. Verma had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

The statements of both the BJP leaders evoked sharp reactions from several quarters. The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

