HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Jamia student injured as man fires at anti-CAA protesters New Delhi: A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area, witnesses said.

One positive case of Novel Coronavirus reported in patient in Kerala: Health Ministry New Delhi: A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Hizb militant arrested with JK DSP was in touch with former independent MLA: Officials Jammu: Self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed 'Babu', who was arrested along with suspended J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh, has started spilling the beans about his contacts and told his interrogators that he was in touch with an independent legislator in the now-dissolved assembly, officials said on Thursday. By Sumir Kaul

Modi says govt ready to discuss all issues; oppn talks of anti-CAA protests, 'worsening' economy New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday raised the issue of anti-CAA protests at an all party meeting and accused the government of "arrogance" in not reaching out to protestors, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his dispensation is open to discuss all matters in Parliament's budget session beginning from Friday.

Dr Kafeel Khan held over 'inflammatory' remarks during anti-CAA protests in UP Mumbai/Lucknow: Controversial child specialist Dr Kafeel Khan was back in news after the Uttar Pradesh STF arrested him from the Mumbai airport for allegedly making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during anti-CAA protests in December 2019, officials said on Thursday

Campaign ban on Union min Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM, says Modi, Godse share same ideology Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime

Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter believed in the same ideology as Nathuram Godse.

Guwahati: Altogether 1,615 cadres of three NDFB factions on Thursday laid down arms here before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the curative petition of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case saying "no case is made out".

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to Tihar jail authorities asking them to reply to it on Friday on a plea of death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, seeking stay on their executions scheduled for February 1.

Hyderabad: Winding up the trial in little over a month, a special court in Telangana on Thursday sentenced three men to death for raping and murdering a Dalit woman last year.

PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi remanded until February 27 London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was produced for a regular remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday and further remanded in custody until February 27. By Aditi Khanna

Indian-American couple killed in volcanic eruption in New Zealand, 3 children orphaned Wellington: An Indian-American businessman has become the latest victim of a massive volcanic eruption in New Zealand after he succumbed to his burn injuries, over a month after his wife died in the same tragedy, leaving their three children orphaned.

