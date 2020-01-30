Prashant Bhushan, myself detained by police at Delhi Gate: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Thursday claimed he and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan have been detained by the police while protesting at the Delhi Gate. Yadav alleged they were dragged and pushed into a bus and were being taken to an unknown destination.

"Prashant Bhushan, myself and about 50 protesters have been detained from Delhi Gate. We were just standing with national flag and singing the national anthem. "Police confirmed: no 144 in force, served us no order. Yet dragged and pushed into bus. Being taken to unknown destination," Yadav tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

