EU trade commissioner says US/UK trade deal unlikely in 2020

The European Union's trade chief said on Thursday he expected the United States to wait until a trade deal is reached between the EU and Britain before agreeing to its own deal with Britain. Speaking on Ireland's national radio RTE, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said it was his view that a U.S.-Britain trade deal would not be agreed in 2020.

"There are so many parts of an EU/UK deal that would have implications for a US/UK deal," said Hogan. "The priority for the U.S. will be to see what the color of the money is on the table for the EU/UK deal first."

