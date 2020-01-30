Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slim majority of Scots now back independence because of Brexit -poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:13 IST
Slim majority of Scots now back independence because of Brexit -poll
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A slim majority of Scots now support independence, bolstered by the support of those who previously rejected a split from the United Kingdom but who now back it because of their opposition to Brexit, according to a poll published on Thursday. The survey found that 51% supported independence, YouGov said, the first time the pollster had found majority backing for a "Yes" to secession since 2015.

Scotland's nationalist First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another referendum but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused permission, and no vote can take place without the consent of the government in Westminster. In 2014, Scots voted to remain in the United Kingdom by 55% to 45%. However, members of Scotland's parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of a new poll, arguing that Britain's impending departure from the European Union, which a majority of Scots opposed, had changed the circumstances.

The poll found that more than one in five of those who voted "No" in 2014 but backed staying in the EU would now back independence. However, a majority of Scots opposed holding a second vote on the issue this year and the survey found that many voters were still worried about the economic impact, with 42% thinking an independent Scotland would be worse off against 35% believing it would be better off.

"These are concerning times for unionists both north and south of the border with 'Yes' gaining considerable ground on 'No' since 2014," said Chris Curtis, Political Research Manager at YouGov. "Yet the fundamental problem that flummoxed the 'Yes' movement in 2014, that independence would damage the economy, still exists and could still set them back in indyref2."

Since the 2014 vote, most polls have suggested that Scots would narrowly reject independence again. However, Sturgeon's Scottish National Party, which strongly opposed Brexit, won 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in Britain's national election in December, taking 45% of votes cast, an 8 percentage-point increase from 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...

Cowboys QB Prescott confident new deal is coming

Quarterback Dak Prescott believes a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys will happen this offseason. Im confident a new contract is coming. Im confident in my agent and my team and Im confident in the Cowboys that something will get done, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020