Group of socialists on yatra to 'unite India and save Constitution'

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:28 IST
A group of socialists on Thursday embarked on a nearly two-month-long tour across the country with an aim to "unite India and save the Constitution". Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Arun Kumar Shrivastava, who is one of the conveners of this 'yatra', said in a statement that it will cover 16 states and end on March 23.

Samajwadi Samagam, which brings together a group of socialists, had planned to start the tour from Gandhi Smriti here but could not do so as the police cancelled the permission and detained the participants, he said. It started later in the afternoon. Shrivastava said they will seek to restore the values of freedom struggle and socialism during their campaign at a time when secular roots of India are under "threat".

