EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-01-2020 20:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at a roadshow in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.

The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently. The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.

The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.

