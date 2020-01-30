EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.
The notice came on a day when he was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet recently. The EC has also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.
The notice said the AAP had approached the Delhi chief electoral officer with a complaint.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
