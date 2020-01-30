People of Delhi will decide whether they see me as their son or a terrorist: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it is for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist even as his party demanded that BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari be barred from campaigning for assembly polls for their remarks against the AAP national convenor. BJP MP Parvesh Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, had reportedly said, "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain (Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country)."

The AAP alleged that Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also called the Delhi chief minister a "terrorist". Reacting, Kejriwal said it is for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist.

"Today I'm leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist," he told reporters. Recalling his journey on "serving" the nation, Kejriwal said he has sacrificed a lot for the country.

"Since the formation of our government in the last five years, I have considered every child as my own while providing good education to them. Does that make me a terrorist? I have arranged for better treatment and medicines to the people of every household in Delhi. Does that make me a terrorist?" he asked. Kejriwal further said he has tried to take care of the families of the martyrs in Delhi.

"Does that make me a terrorist? I have never asked for anything for myself or my family. I have always tried to be of service to the people with all my heart and soul, I will sacrifice my life for the nation if need be," he said. "IIT Kharagpur is one of the most reputable institutions in the nation. I was a bright student who attained good marks, I would have gone to a foreign nation like my peers. But I chose to stay because I thought that it is only us who can work for and improve the nation. I left a job as the income tax commissioner, to take part in the nation's biggest movement against corruption. Are these the steps that a terrorist would take?" asked Kejriwal.

He said he has "exposed" some of the most powerful and eminent people in cases of corruption, because of which he had to suffer through a lot. "Would a terrorist do that? I am a diabetic, I take insulin four times a day. If a patient of diabetes does not consume something every three-four hours, he or she might collapse due to low blood sugar levels. Despite being on such a high risk of life, I sat on a protest against corruption twice, once of 10 days and once for 15 days. Doctors would advise me against it. I risked my life for the nation," he said.

Soon after Kejriwal's comments, senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta, along with some of their supporters, sat on a protest outside the Election Commission office over Verma's remarks. They were holding placards reading 'Delhi ke bete Kejriwal ko aatankwadi kahne wale par karwayee karo (take action against those who called Delhi's son Kejriwal a terrorist).

They were also demanding registration of an FIR against Verma. The AAP leaders later submitted a complaint to the Election Commission demanding lodging of an FIR against Verma and Tiwari and campaigning ban on them during the duration of the Delhi polls.

Kejriwal, while addressing people at a public meeting in Babarpur Thursday evening, said, "When you go to vote on February 8, when you press the button, if you consider me your son, then give the vote for jaadu (AAP election symbol), if you consider me a terrorist, then vote for kamal (BJP election symbol)." PTI UZM AQS

