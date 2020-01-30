Left Menu
UDF workers stage protest against CAA, NRC in Thiruvananthapuram

United Democratic Front (UDF) workers on Thursday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Trivandrum (Kerala)
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:42 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:42 IST
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and AK Antony were also present during the protest.. Image Credit: ANI

United Democratic Front (UDF) workers on Thursday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and former Defence Minister AK Antony also joined the protest.

On Sunday, Tharoor had said that Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah's victory will be completed if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in which a large section of the population would be deprived of its rights if it fails to prove its citizenship. On being asked about his reported remark that "CAA implementation would be the fulfillment of Jinnah's two-nation theory" at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor said, "I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning."

Earlier today, in Chennai too, Tamil Makkal Otrumai Medai, Congress and other political parties made a human chain as mark of protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. In Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, people formed human chain on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

