Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump vows to reverse course on deportations of Iraqi Christians

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 05:24 IST
Trump vows to reverse course on deportations of Iraqi Christians
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Thursday during a speech in Michigan to reverse course on some deportations of Iraqi Christians whom his administration sought to remove earlier in his term, but gave no specifics.

Trump said during an event at an auto parts manufacturer in the city of Warren that his administration would grant an "extension" to Iraqi Chaldean Catholic immigrants, a group that has been targeted for immigration enforcement during his presidency. "We're going to make sure that we do everything we can to keep people who have been good to this country out of harm's way," Trump said. "When I get back, we're going to give those who need it an extension to stay in our country."

Trump hopes to be reelected in November and Michigan, which he won narrowly in 2016, could be a competitive battleground during the campaign. Trump launched a broad immigration crackdown after taking office that included arrests of Iraqi Chaldean Catholics with outstanding deportation orders in the Detroit area, some of whom had lived in the United States for decades.

Some of the arrests took place in Michigan's Macomb County, which Trump won by 53.6 percent in 2016 with the support of many in its Iraqi Christian community. Federal immigration authorities previously had been unable to remove the Iraqi immigrants because the government in Baghdad would not accept them. But Iraq agreed in 2017 to accept U.S. deportees as part of a deal to remove it from the Trump administration's travel ban list.

Advocates have argued the Iraqi Christians deported to Iraq could be targeted in that country as a religious minority. They also contend some face deportation because of old or relatively minor criminal convictions. In a case that received widespread media attention last year, a 41-year-old Iraqi national who had lived in the United States for most of his life died after being deported to Iraq.

The man, Jimmy Aldaoud, suffered from mental health issues and diabetes, and his family said at the time that he died because he could not get access to care in Iraq. Trump told the crowd in Warren he had discussed the issue of Iraqi Christians with lawmakers during the flight from Washington, but did not give more details.

The White House said five Republican lawmakers from the state attended the event, which focused on the new North American trade agreement. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee rises 17 paise to 71.41 against US dollar ahead of Economic Survey

The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of the governments Economic Survey later in the day. Forex traders said market participants are assessing the economic imp...

Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.Party leaders held placards of Save India, No to CAA, NRC and shouted slogans.Senior Congress leaders Motilal...

Muhammad's world 400m hurdles record, Mahuchikh's world U20 high jump records ratified

Dalilah Muhammads world 400m hurdles record of 52.16 and Yaroslava Mahuchikhs world U20 high jump records of 2.02m and 2.04m, all set at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, have now been ratified, along with Joshua Cheptegeis world...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency.A new State Department travel advisory raise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020