Key U.S. senator Alexander says he will not vote for impeachment witnesses
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday that he would vote against calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats who had hoped to hear from current and former top Trump aides.
Alexander was one of a handful of Republicans that Democrats had hoped would side with them to reach a 51-vote majority necessary to call witnesses and subpoena other evidence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
