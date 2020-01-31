Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worked hard to prepare second Economic Survey in six months: Chief Economic Advisor

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday commended his team for "working hard" and having prepared the "second economic survey in the span of six months".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:48 IST
Worked hard to prepare second Economic Survey in six months: Chief Economic Advisor
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday commended his team for "working hard" and having prepared the "second economic survey in the span of six months". "Last time, we worked hard. Our team has done a lot of hard work this time around also. The team has prepared the second economic survey in six months. The entire credit goes to them," Subramanian told ANI here.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in the Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced earlier today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

President Kovind was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Union Ministers at the Parliament. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two cadres of insurgent outfit apprehended in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Two cadres of insurgent outfit Peoples Democratic Council of Karbi Longri PDCK were apprehended by locals in Assams Karbi Anglong district when they came to collect extortion money, an Assam Police headquarters release said on Friday. They ...

Railways allow armed escorts in freight trains to secure goods prone to theft

In a first, railways will allow armed escorts provided by private agencies in goods trains to ensure safety of goods susceptible to pilferage and theft, according to an order issued by the national transporter.Armed escorts have been initia...

Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu, chopper-drones inducted into ops

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, officials said. A group of three-four militants were intercepted at the Bann toll plaza, a...

UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Irans health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land, and air.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020