Kiwis come together to commemorate Waitangi Day

“It’s great to see so many fun, thoughtful and inclusive activities kicking off across the country and I encourage people to take part including speaking frankly and openly about our country – which is a sign of the health of our nation,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealanders will come together at community events across local marae, parks, schools and atop maunga to commemorate Waitangi Day, Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today.

"Every year these events help us to learn, ask questions and deepen our collective understanding of what Te Tiriti means for us.

"Events this year include a Treaty trail race through Kaikōura, a festival in Ashburton, and a talk, waiata, and performance in Porirua.

"Big events like Waitangi ki Manukau 2020, held by Auckland Council and Manukau Urban Māori Authority at Manukau's Hayman Park, will bring together tens of thousands of people and the Waitangi Village will encourage the use of Te Reo.

"It's great to see so many fun, thoughtful and inclusive activities kicking off across the country and I encourage people to take part including speaking frankly and openly about our country – which is a sign of the health of our nation," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister travels to Waitangi from Sunday to Thursday.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

