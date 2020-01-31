REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency, and Britain confirmed its first two cases.

BRITAIN-EU-UNION/ Brexit day: Britain quits EU, steps into transition twilight zone

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of war. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Democrats' bid for new Trump impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats appeared to have fallen short on Thursday in their bid to garner the votes needed to call witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clearing the way for his likely acquittal as early as this weekend. USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/

Trump mocks Democrats, revives border wall promise in Iowa campaign speech DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on Thursday in Iowa - the state that kicks off the presidential nominating race next week - basking in the support of his base while the U.S. Senate trial considering his impeachment continued in Washington.

BUSINESS EUROZONE-ECONOMY/

Euro zone GDP falls short of expectations, inflation picks up BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was slower than expected in the last three months of 2019, a first estimate showed on Friday, while inflation in January picked up in line with expectations thanks to a jump in prices of food, alcohol and tobacco and energy.

VISA-MASTERCARD-STOCKS/ Swiping their way higher: Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1 trillion companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tech and internet titans were the first to reach $1 trillion in stock market value, but the next U.S. companies that could do so are better known for their plastic. ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-WOMEN/ "Me Too" Nigeria style: women opt for martial arts over marches

LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - Frustrated by one of the world's highest rates of sexual assault, poor law enforcement and tribal taboos that keep people quiet about gender violence, some Nigerian women are breaking with tradition to take self-defence classes. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME-SHOW/

Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message MIAMI (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash has reminded everyone how fragile life is, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said on Thursday, and the pop superstars plan to use their Super Bowl halftime show to convey that message.

SPORTS PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT-HELICOPTER/

Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in poor visibility: reports The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in conditions requiring pilots to fly using only cockpit instruments, media reports said.

NFL-FOOTBALL-SUPERBOWL/ players say safety key in debate over 17-game regular season

MIAMI (Reuters) - Members of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on Thursday said player safety would have to come first amid discussions over the potential addition of a 17th game to the regular season. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE POLAND-LOCKHEED/ (PIX) (TV)

Poland to sign $4.6 bln F-35 fighter jet deal Poland will sign a contract worth $4.6 billion for 32 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets in Deblin, eastern Poland.

31 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-OIL/MAJORS Oil majors grapple with low prices and weak margins

Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil have been beset on all sides: falling oil and natural gas prices, weakened margins in chemicals and refining, and growing investor discontent with their response to a warming planet. Their most recent earnings show they're trying to tackle them all - at best - through asset sales, even as they maintain plans to keep spending. 31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY India will forecast its growth for next fiscal, highlight challenges in its economic survey

Indian government will table its economic survey in the parliament on Friday that will layout the state of Asia's third largest economy and forecast growth for the next year. The survey due at around 7:30 am GMT will provide cues to the federal budget the following day that will test Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to steer the country through a deep economic slowdown at a time when he is facing backlash against the new controversial citizenship law. 31 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

INDIA-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV) India to announce FY 2020-21 budget

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present annual budget for financial year 2020-21 in the parliament. 1 Feb 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, relationship with producer A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Weinstein after he raped her because she felt "trapped" is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday.

31 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT INDIA-RAPE/EXECUTION (PIX) (TV)

India to execute four men convicted of infamous rape case in Delhi in 2012 India may postpone the executions of four men convicted of the gruesome rape and murder of a physiotherapy student that had outraged the nation and triggered nationwide protests in 2012 and led to more stringent anti-rape laws. TV edit to include jail exteriors, confirmation of executions by jail spokesperson, and possible reax from victim's parents. Please monitor for updates on the possible postponement.

1 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRAZIL-TOURISM/ U.S. travel to Brazil soars 39% with visa waiver

The number of Americans booking flights to Brazil has jumped 39% since the Bolsonaro government waived visas for U.S. citizens, according to the head of the official tourism agency Embratur, Gilson Machado, who told Reuters of his plans to attract more. 31 Jan 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/CHANGES (PIX) Through the Brexit looking glass: What changes and what stays the same?

Brexit is the United Kingdom's biggest geopolitical move in decades so what will change and what will stay the same? 31 Jan 12:25 ET / 17:25 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV) Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber. 31 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BELARUS-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo visits Belarus, meets Lukashenko

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to Belarus for the first official visit, is expected to meet President Aleksander Lukshenko. Feb 1

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump

Running factbox on best quotes from trial. Feb 1

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber. Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate. Feb 1

