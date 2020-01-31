Left Menu
Will make Ganga confluence of faith and economy: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said his government will make the river Ganges a confluence of economy and faith. Adityanath was speaking here at an event to mark the end of the five-day "Ganga Yatra"’ organised by the state government to raise awareness about the river.

"'Maa Ganga' has been the centre of our faith since time immemorial. Now we will make it a confluence of economy as well as faith,” he said. “If the Ganga is linked to the economy, the biggest beneficiaries will be the crores of poor whose livelihood depends on the Ganga,” he added, according to a government statement.

He said the schemes announced during the yatra will help in the makeover of towns and villages along the river. He referred to the 'Namami Gange' mission promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rejuvenate the Ganges.

The chief minister also appealed to people to stop the use of the chemicals in villages on the banks of the Ganga and take a pledge to make the river clean and ever-flowing. Earlier, Adityanath performed 'Ganga aarti' and offered prayer at Atal Ghat here.

The UP government’s `Ganga Yatra’ began from Bijnor and Ballia with both routes converging in Kanpur. The opposition Samajwadi Party has mocked the awareness drive, calling it a new event organised by the Yogi Adityanath government, which party president Akhilesh Yadav described as an “event management company”.

