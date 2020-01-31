U.S. Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses
Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his spokeswoman said.
Senators are expected to decide later on Friday whether to call for witnesses in the trial as urged by Democrats or to reject their testimony and end the trial, which Trump has urged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitt Romney
- Donald Trump
- Republican
- Senate
- Democrats
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Why is President Donald Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate?
Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at WEF in Davos
Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at WEF in Davos
US President Donald Trump says the US is in the midst of an economic boom that the world has never seen before.
Ahead of meet with Imran Khan in Davos, Donald Trump talks Kashmir, offers help