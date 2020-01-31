AAP to take out silent march against BJP's Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal 'terrorist'

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold silent march across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi till Sunday to protest against BJP MP Parvesh Verma over his alleged remarks that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist". AAP candidate Raghav Chadha led one such march in Rajender Nagar on Friday.

The AAP, in a statement, said it will go door to door to tell people that if they feel that Kejriwal is a son of Delhi, they should vote for him and if they believe that he is a terrorist, they should vote for the BJP. Over the next few days, the party volunteers will be on the ground, connecting with the voters and seeking their disapproval of the "hate remarks" made by the BJP.

Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, had reportedly said, "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain (Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country)." PTI UZM DPB

