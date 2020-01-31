Left Menu
Delhi CEO visits Shaheen Bagh, says no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:32 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:32 IST
Amid anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh on Friday visited the area to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the assembly elections, and said there is no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted on February 8. Singh said, police forces and election machineries are on "extra vigil" and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital.

"I visited the Shaheen Bagh area today to assess the situation and found out that the five polling stations are in residential zones, while the protests are happening on the streets. So, their is no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted, and so voters would face no problems," he told PTI. Shaheen Bagh falls in Okhla constituency. The area has become the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in the national capital and the agitation has been thrusted by political parties into a poll issue.

Polls for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi are due on February 8 with counting of votes on February 11. Singh was accompanied by the district election officer and nodal police officers during his visit.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, on a stretch of a main road on Kalindi Kunj side, have been going on for nearly 50 days in south Delhi. The protesters have been demanding repeal of the CAA. PTI KND

