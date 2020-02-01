Left Menu
Goa CM hails 'common man-centric' Union Budget

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget, terming it as "common man-centric". "I congratulate Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for a common man centric budget, and for taking ahead Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision for a robust and vibrant India," he said in a tweet.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also welcomed the budget. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to @nsitharaman ji for an outstanding launch of #Budget2020. Also would like to thank you for allocating IRS 3000 crore for skill development. Looking forward to reach newer heights under your able leadership." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21 in the Parliament on Saturday..

