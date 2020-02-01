Left Menu
Arvind Kejriwal betrayed Anna Hazare and joined politics: Rajnath Singh

Indirectly attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Aam Aadmi Party national convener of betraying his mentor and social activist Anna Hazare by joining active politics and said how he will maintain the trust of people.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a public rally in New Delhi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Indirectly attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Aam Aadmi Party national convener of betraying his mentor and social activist Anna Hazare by joining active politics and said how he will maintain the trust of people. and accused AAP of not implementing any of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the national capital.

Speaking at an election rally in Dwarka, Singh said, "Anna Hazare repeatedly told them (AAP) to not form a political party. He said they're fighting against corruption and he had promised people of India that those fighting beside him won't join active politics for some time. But despite that, they formed one." "They formed government too as they had joined the political arena through Anna Hazare. But AAP didn't implement any of the policies of Modi government in Delhi, even when other state governments did that," the Defence Minister added.

Voting for Delhi assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 whereas the results will be announced on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

