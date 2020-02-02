Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday held a 'Jansampark Abhiyan' in Greater Kailash area ahead of Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:00 IST
JP Nadda holds Jansampark Abhiyan in Greater Kailash
BJP's national president JP Nadda in Greater Kailash during 'Jansampark Abhiyan' on Sunday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday held a 'Jansampark Abhiyan' in Greater Kailash area ahead of Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. Nadda greeted people and requested them to vote for BJP.

Earlier, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the campaign. "Now only five days are left. Sunday being the holiday, most people stay at their homes. Almost one lakh BJP workers will reach door-to-door and tell people what Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the Delhi. We will tell them why a change is necessary," said Javadekar.

"Nadda and Shah will also participate in the campaign," he added. Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

