BJP's top leadership to discuss poll strategy with party workers in Delhi tonight

BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will discuss strategy for the Assembly polls with party workers in Delhi tonight. Prakash Javadekar, Manoj Tiwari, G Kishan Reddy, Vijay Goel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Sinha, Hansraj Hans, Arjun Munda, Sushil Modi, Radha Mohan Singh, Dhan Singh Rawat, Mansukh Bhaiji, Gajender Singh Shekhawat, Gautam Gambhir and Vijaya Rahatkar are amongst others who will be attending the party's programme tonight.

In the BJP's "Delhi Pravas" program, leaders will interact, discuss and review the campaign strategy with the workers in 67 constituencies where the party has fielded its candidates. BJP's allies Janata Dal (U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have fielded candidates on three seats. Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, who are removed from the campaigner's list on the order of the Election Commission, are also part of this program.

Shah will visit Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini whereas Nadda will go to Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi and Jangpura. Leaders are likely to give at least one hour to every constituency to review and discuss the election campaign strategy.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.