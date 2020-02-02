Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Try your magical exercise routine': Rahul's dig at Modi over economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:44 IST
'Try your magical exercise routine': Rahul's dig at Modi over economy

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted an old video of the PM exercising, saying please try "your magical exercise routine a few more times" as it may just start the economy. Gandhi's attack came a day after he slammed the Union budget saying that there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in it. He had described the budget as a "hollow" approach of the government that was "all talk" and nothing concrete.

On Sunday, the former Congress chief posted an old video of Modi doing his daily exercise routine. "Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy," Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag "Modinomics".

Talking to reporters outside Parliament soon after the presentation of the budget, Gandhi had described it as repetitive, saying the budget does not address the main issue of unemployment confronting the country's youth and the poor state of the economy. "The main issues confronting this country today are unemployment and the situation as far as the economy is concerned. I did not see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that would help our youngsters get jobs. I saw a lot of tactical stuff, redundant things, I did not see any central idea," he had told reporters.

Slamming the Budget, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Modi government is in complete denial that the economy faces a "grave macro economic challenge" and it has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs. There is nothing in the Budget that leads one to believe that growth will revive in 2020-21 and the claim of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth next year is "astonishing and even irresponsible", the former finance minister said at a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China has not yet accepted U.S. help with coronavirus -White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Sunday.So f...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Under sie...

Tricolour march conducted in Coimbatore against CAA, NRC, NPR

Several political parties and Muslim organisations participated in a tricolour march in Coimbatore on Sunday against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and National Population Register NPR. The political pa...

Ahead of crucial vote, anxious Iowa Democrats grapple with tough choices

Like many Iowans, Peggy Magner is still grappling with a weighty choice as the states first-in-the-nation nominating contest fast approaches which Democratic candidate is best equipped to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020