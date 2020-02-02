'Try your magical exercise routine': Rahul's dig at Modi over economy

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted an old video of the PM exercising, saying please try "your magical exercise routine a few more times" as it may just start the economy. Gandhi's attack came a day after he slammed the Union budget saying that there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in it. He had described the budget as a "hollow" approach of the government that was "all talk" and nothing concrete.

On Sunday, the former Congress chief posted an old video of Modi doing his daily exercise routine. "Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy," Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag "Modinomics".

Talking to reporters outside Parliament soon after the presentation of the budget, Gandhi had described it as repetitive, saying the budget does not address the main issue of unemployment confronting the country's youth and the poor state of the economy. "The main issues confronting this country today are unemployment and the situation as far as the economy is concerned. I did not see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that would help our youngsters get jobs. I saw a lot of tactical stuff, redundant things, I did not see any central idea," he had told reporters.

Slamming the Budget, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Modi government is in complete denial that the economy faces a "grave macro economic challenge" and it has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs. There is nothing in the Budget that leads one to believe that growth will revive in 2020-21 and the claim of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth next year is "astonishing and even irresponsible", the former finance minister said at a press conference.

