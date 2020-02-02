Left Menu
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Yogi Adityanath for provocative speeches

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday asked the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches and sought his arrest. AAP leader Sanjay Singh Singh said it has been 48 hours since his party sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting but it has not been granted.

"He (Adityanath) must be arrested for his communal speeches. We have lodged a complaint with the EC," he said. Adityanath on Saturday had alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ''azadi'.

The UP chief minister had also attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he and his party were siding with protesters at Shaheen Bagh and that a Pakistan minister and AAP were speaking on similar terms. Singh said, "From Uttar Pradesh, Yogi manorogi (mentally-ill) came to Delhi. What all abusive and divisive things he is saying? He said Arvind Kejriwal is connected to Pakistan.

"We don't know how BJP leaders get all information about Pakistan. If what Yogi speaks is right, it should be proven. Otherwise he should desist from talking such nonsense." Singh said it is "unfortunate" that the BJP has derailed the poll discourse in Delhi.

"In order to appraise EC about the situation, we asked for time day before yesterday. Till now, we have received no response. It is very unfortunate that BJP derails the poll discourse in Delhi, but the EC silently watches it and does not take stock of the situation," Singh said. The AAP leader said he has sought time from the EC to apprise them on how BJP is spoiling the atmosphere in Delhi through their "provocative" speeches.

"We have written to the EC attaching the CD of Yogi Adityanath's speeches.  It contains what all he spoke during the rallies. The EC can't remain indifferent to this grave issue. It is the misuse of democratic and constitutional institutions," Singh added. Singh said it is "very strange" that the EC has not taken action against Adityanath.

"He should be banned from campaigning in Delhi and the EC should lodge an FIR against him for his divisive speeches.  If the EC doesn't give time to meet the AAP delegates by 12 noon on Monday, we will and stage a sit-in dharna at the EC office", said Singh.

