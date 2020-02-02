Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of crucial vote, anxious Iowa Democrats grapple with tough choices

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 21:23 IST
Ahead of crucial vote, anxious Iowa Democrats grapple with tough choices
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Like many Iowans, Peggy Magner is still grappling with a weighty choice as the state's first-in-the-nation nominating contest fast approaches: which Democratic candidate is best equipped to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

"It's a hard thing because we're really not sure who can beat Trump," the 70-year-old retired university professor said on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, where she was waiting for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren to take the stage at a rally. "All of us take this really seriously. I've been praying on it." Interviews with dozens of Iowans throughout the rural state pointed to plenty of votes still up for grabs once caucus meetings start on Monday. A recent Suffolk/USA Today poll said 13% of Iowa voters were undecided and 45% might change their minds. A Monmouth University survey released on Jan. 29 reported that nearly half of respondents might change their minds.

Several voters said the burden of their choice – the state's verdict has historically had an enormous impact on the trajectory of the race – felt particularly heavy this year, with Democrats desperate to defeat Trump. At a rally for former Vice President Joe Biden in Fort Madison, Marla Anderson, 66, said her heart told her to support Warren, but her head was leaning toward Biden, who she views as a potentially safer choice for the general election.

"I am just concerned about whether she can actually win. It's beyond the time that we get a woman in the White House, but not sure if she's the right one," Anderson, a former healthcare worker, said, before adding with a grin, "I may not know until caucus night." The leading candidates are crisscrossing the state this weekend in an all-out sprint, delivering their closing arguments on why they are the best choice to take on Trump this fall.

Liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders touted his ability to expand the electorate, while Biden, a moderate, argued that only he is capable of bringing back disaffected swing voters who abandoned the party in 2016. Meanwhile, Warren cast herself as uniquely positioned to "unite the party," as new campaign signs at one rally read, by stitching together the liberal and centrist wings of the Democratic coalition. Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, urged voters to embrace generational change. And U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar pointed to her electoral victories in rural, Trump-supporting counties in Minnesota.

In public opinion polls, Sanders and Biden appear to be jockeying for the lead, with Warren and Buttigieg close behind. In Iowa City, where Warren answered questions in front of a crowd of 900, Maggie Taylor, a 22-year-old who works in health policy, said she has narrowed her choice to between Sanders and Warren – but she has no idea how to decide.

She ticked off pros and cons for each – Sanders' career-long commitment to progressive ideals versus Warren's compelling backstory, Sanders' ability to excite young voters versus Warren's history-making potential as the first female president. "I don't know what's going to help me make my decision," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting

Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC meeting in Jeddah on Monday where U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said. The go...

We have done detailed planning for Delhi assembly polls: Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday said that the police have done detailed planning to avoid any untoward incident in view of the coming Delhi Assembly polls. So far as Delhi assembly elections are concerned, I want to assur...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Rejuvenated France hold off lacklustre England

A rejuvenated France held off England to start their Six Nations with a bang in a 24-17 victory at the Stade de France on Sunday and give new coach Fabien Galthie a confidence-boosting debut. A year after squandering a 16-0 halftime lead in...

Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHLAmerican Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.Gerbe, 32, has col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020