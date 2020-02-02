Kushwaha demands renaming of Bihar's Kurhari village as

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) on Sunday demanded the Bihar government rename Kurhari village in Jehanabad district after late Jagdeo Prasad, the leader of the state from the Kushwaha community. The party passed a resolution to rename the village as "Jagdeo Gram" on the occasion of Prasad's birth anniversary.

Kurhari is the birthplace of the leader and is considered to be the RLSP's primary support base. "Pitaunjhia is known as Karpoori Gram, so I demand from the Bihar government to rename 'Kurhari' as 'Jagdeo Gram'," RLSP chief and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha said at a function here.

Former Bihar chief minister and veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur's birthplace, Pitaunjhia, was renamed as 'Karpuri Gram' after his death in 1988. Kushwaha alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a person of "low mentality" as the state government allegedly cancelled allotment of a school ground for holding the Prasad's birth anniversary programme.

"We need to oust the Nitish (Kumar) government from the state if we really intend to fulfill the dreams of late Jagdeo Prasad," Kushwaha said. The party will go to the Bihar assembly polls - which are due later this year - on its main agenda of providing "padhai (education), dawai (medicine), Kamai (employment), Karwai (action), Sunwai (hearing)", RLSP chief added..

