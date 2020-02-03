Left Menu
Assistant Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador of Egypt to Bahrain

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his pride in meeting the Assistant Foreign Minister. Image Credit: Twitter (@bahdiplomatic)

The Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdulla bin Faisal bin Jabur Al-Doseri, received in his office at the Ministry's General Court the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yasser Mohamed Ahmed Shaaban.

During the meeting, the Assistant Foreign Minister congratulated Mr. Shaaban on being appointed as Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, hailing the strong brotherly relations between Bahrain and Egypt. He also stressed the Kingdom's keenness to enhance cooperation and mutual coordination in various fields and furthering them in a way that benefits the two brotherly countries and people, wishing the Ambassador success in his new duties.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his pride in meeting the Assistant Foreign Minister. He also mentioned that he will do his best to develop cooperation and joint coordination relations between Bahrain and Egypt at all levels, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

A number of regional and international issues of common concern were also discussed during the meeting.

