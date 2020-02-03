Left Menu
BJP to launch campaign to help migrants get treatment in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the party will launch a campaign for people who come to Delhi from other states for medical treatment.

Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the party will launch a campaign for people who come to Delhi from other states for medical treatment. Tiwari also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statement that people of Bihar come to Delhi with a Rs 500 train ticket and avail health care facilities worth Rs 5 lakh.

"Kejriwal said that people from Bihar and Poorvanchal pay Rs 500 for travelling and avail medical facilities in Delhi. He insulted Poorvanchalis and thinks of them as a burden. Amit Shah addressed this issue. BJP will launch a campaign for migrants and help them in this regard. We will help patients who come to Delhi from any state of India," Tiwari told ANI. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attacked the AAP chief and said: "Kejriwal has left no stone unturned in insulting the Purvanchalis and Uttarakhandis. He says that Bihari buys a ticket of 500 and gets treatment for 5 lakhs. Is this the AAP government's imagination?"

Tiwari also accused Kejriwal and AAP of doing appeasement politics. "It seems like there is a competition between AAP and Congress," he said. Commenting on BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hedge's "drama" remark on Mahatma Gandhi, the party leader said: "It is not the view of the party and it should take cognizance."

Hedge had attacked Mahatma Gandhi, calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" came to be called 'Mahatma' in India. "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Hedge had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

