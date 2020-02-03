First time in history, Opposition has complaint with Centre as we took many major decisions: PM Modi

Citing major decisions, from scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to Citizenship Amendment Act, which were taken by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is for the first time in the country that the opposition has a complaint with a government. "Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. What is the complaint? They say that Modi is so fast? Just work slowly, why are you taking big decisions one after the other? What is the need for it?," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally here at Karkardooma in east Delhi.

"Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years. Ram Janambhoomi verdict came after 70 years. Kartarpur Sahib corridor was made after 70 years. India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years. The CAA came after 70 years. The War Memorial and the Police Memorial made after 50-60 years," said the Prime Minister. He further cornered the opposition parties over the settlement of Bru refugees in Tripura, the formation of Chief of Defence Staff and the implementation of Good Service Tax (GST).

"How many years were taken to settle Bru refugees in Tripura?.... 23 years later... How many years after the Chief of Defense Staff was formed? 20 years later. After how many years the GST came into force in the country? - 17 years later," the Prime Minister said. "How many years were the culprits punished in the 1984 Sikh massacre? - 34 years later... How many years did the Air Force get the next-generation fighter aircraft? - 35 years later...How many years did the Benami Property Law come into force? - 28 years later," he said.

Stating that only the BJP can take Delhi to new heights, Modi said: "The BJP does what it says. Our priority is to fulfil the people's aspirations and work in their favour. We believe in positivity, and not in negativity."He added that the national capital is India's heritage as it represents 'unity in diversity'. The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

