Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"
Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala. "We hope to do this in the near future," he said in a televised speech during a visit to the Ugandan capital.
"We are studying that," Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni replied. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem for their capital, but a peace plan presented last week by U.S. President Donald Trump envisaged a Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem's municipal limits. Palestinian authorities rejected the plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
