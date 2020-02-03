Telangana govt failed to percolate schemes of Central govt to people: BJP

The Telangana BJP on Monday hit out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led state government and alleged that the state government has failed to make benefits from various central schemes available to Telangana and its people. Speaking to ANI, Telangana BJP state president K Laxman said, "Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao is behaving like 'Ghajini' (a character from the eponymous Bollywood movie who has a short term memory). I squarely blame KTR and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their failure in percolating the benefits of the central schemes in the state."

"Telangana was a surplus state. Many projects and schemes are pending because the state government has not given its share," he added. Earlier, Telangana Urban Development and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao, in a series of tweets, hit out at the Centre over the raw deal given to Telangana in this year's Union Budget.

KTR has said that the Centre has denied funds for the state's projects, like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, and has further reduced the allocation to Telangana from Rs 1,037 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 889 crore in the current stated Budget. "Utterly disappointed with the Union Budget 2020. While the Economic Survey showcases Telangana as a performer and a progressive state, reducing Telangana's share in central taxes is bound to impact the implementation of various development and welfare initiatives of the state government," he had tweeted. (ANI)

