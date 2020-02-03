BSP candidate in Delhi Assembly election joins AAP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Nathuram Kashyap, on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital. Kashyap was welcomed in the AAP by party's Karawal Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Speaking to media about his switch to AAP, Kashyap said: "It was my wish to join AAP and now I will campaign and seek votes for the party." The BSP is contesting the Delhi elections without forging an alliance with any party.The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.