Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi dies - Citizen TV

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi has died, broadcaster Citizen Television said on Tuesday.

He came to power in 1978, upon the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, having been vice-president until then.

Diplomats said an attempted coup four years later transformed him into a tough autocrat from a cautious, insecure leader.

